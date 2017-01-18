APS Board of Education Hires New Principal, Establishes New Roles, and More

Alpena Public Schools Board of Education met to discuss plans and positions for the upcoming school year.

The board announced that the process of achieving full staff level is almost complete. This will be the largest amount of new hires in 25 years. 30 to 40 staff members ranging from teachers to secretaries, and even substitute bus drivers were hired.

One of the many hires includes Thomas Berriman of Grand Rapids. The former Byron Charter School Principal has now been appointed as Alpena High School’s new principal.

In addition, Ned Heath was welcomed as the newest member and new roles within the board were established. Gordon Snow as President, Dan Florip as Vice President, Mike Barnett as Treasurer, and Lorie Kneeshaw as the Executive Secretary.

Various resolutions were also discussed during the meeting, including participating in school of choice and borrowing up to four million dollars for cash flow issues.