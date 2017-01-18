APS Approves Health Curriculum Change

After several weeks worth of discussion Alpena Public Schools has formally adopted their new 7th grade health curriculum.

At tonight’s (1/16) APS Board of Education meeting it was voted on to adopt the new curriculum, which will see the switch from an abstinence only health course, to a new, abstinence based course.

Students had been learning that saying no was the only way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases, and unwanted pregnancies, but now the course will also provide information about contraceptives.

In addition, students will now have a quarter long health course that they will attend everyday.

In previous years 7th and 8th grade students had been taught health one day a week as part of their PE class.

The change was approved unanimously.