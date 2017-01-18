Annual Zonta Luncheon Benefits Women Battling Cancer

The Zonta Club of Alpena hosted their annual luncheon to give out checks to local businesses that help women in their time of need when dealing with cancer.

The organization presented checks to Friends Together, Tees and Tops Program, MidMichigan Medical Center’s Mammography Subsidy Fund, and to the wig bank, Serenity Wellness Spa, A Touch of Beauty, and American Cancer Center wig bank, located in Alpena.

Vice President, Aneka Wagner said it’s always wonderful to see continued support from the community for women dealing with breast cancer.

“It’s incredible! This is the greatest community you can live in. The businesses are amazing sponsors, the people who are here that walk or run all to support women in our community, and it’s just phenomenal. Everybody jumps on board every year, checks just come in the mail, and it’s absolutely amazing the way this community supports the people that live here,” Wagner said.

The funds were previously raised back in October 2016 during the Zonta Club Breast Cancer walk. Wagner said there are more upcoming events that everyone can check out on the website. Just visit www.alpenazonta.com.