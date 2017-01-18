Annual Scottie G. Memorial Walleye Tournament Benefiting ‘Susan’s Wish’ at the Alpena Cancer Center

The Scottie G. Memorial Walleye Tournament is just one week away, and will be held at Beaver Lake.

Organizer, Ron Brady started the annual walleye fishing event back in 2008 after his cousin was killed while snowmobiling on Beaver Lake.

Brady, a cancer survivor himself wanted to donate this year’s tournament funds to the Susan’s Wish Foundation at the Alpena Cancer Center.

“Everybody knows somebody who has had cancer, I’ve had it myself. We wanted it to go directly to the patient so Penny Barton and I set up an account for the Alpena Cancer Center called ‘Susan’s Wish.’ ‘Susan’s wish’ was set up because Penny’s daughter passed away to cancer and that’s what she wanted something like that done, so that’s how that happened. (The tournament funds) it’s designed to go directly to the patients. Whether they use it for prescriptions or whatever medical needs…maybe it’s a motel room down by u of m, but it’s strictly for the patients,” Brady said.

The walleye tournament will be held at Beaver Lake on Saturday, February 18th, from 6 am until 4 pm.

