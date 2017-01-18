Annual Alpena Pumpkin and Lights Display Gearing Up for Halloween

The 15th Annual Pumpkin and Light Display is back for the 15th year. Hosted by the Hatch Family right off the corner of Ferncliff Drive, the display will feature over 100 hand-carved pumpkins for all to see. Friends and family pile over to the Hatch household for five days leading up to Halloween in order to get all of the pumpkins ready. The spectacle attracts hundreds of people from Northeast Michigan. The display kicks off at 5:00pm on Halloween. A music and light show will be playing to light up the block. It’s an Alpena classic and a can’t miss…

For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/874611316026270/