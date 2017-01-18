Animal Control Officer, Michelle Reid Sworn in as Deputy at Alpena Co. Sheriff’s Office

Alpena County Sheriff’s Office swore in a new deputy on Tuesday. Animal Control Officer Michelle Reid is now also a Certified Deputy.

Already working for the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office since January 3rd with Animal Control, Deputy Reid now can add daily duties such as patrol duties, transporting inmates, and issuing warrants and arrest to her list.

With a Vet Tech and Criminal Justice background, Reid said she wouldn’t have it any other way when it comes to working both careers.

“Those have both just been passions of mine from the beginning. I’ve always wanted to be a law enforcement officer but I’ve always had a deep down love for animals. So I combined both passions into one career,” Reid said.

As for the side of animal control, Reid said that it’s not about capturing animals to harm them, but to help them.

“Alpena County does not have a county run shelter however we do have a contract with the Huron Humane Society. So any animals taken into my care will immediately be taken to the Huron Humane Society and they will be housed and cared for there. Once the who period on a stray animal is up, I will sign those animals over to the Huron Humane Society where they will be evaluated and hopefully adopted out,” she explained.

Deputy Reid’s dual role will be an enhancement to the office, Under sheriff, Terry King said it’s awesome.

“Well her personality is absolutely awesome, and I’m saying that in a very positive way. She always seems to have a smile on her face, she treats people with respect and that is one positive asset that we need here at the sheriff’s office, and we need to continue with that type of employer,” King said.