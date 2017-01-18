American Red Cross Holds More Blood Drives for Hospital Patients Throughout Area

The American Red Cross is back in action and will be hosting a number of blood drives this summer for hospital patients in need throughout our area.

Only about 3 percent of the population gives blood, which means blood supply is low during the summer months.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include: June 28th at Lafarge Corporation starting at 8:45 am and then at the Alpena mall on June 30th beginning at noon.

If you’re in the Hillman area, you’re opportunity to give blood will be on June 27th 11 am until 4:45 pm at Hillman High School and in Posen on June 29th. More opportunities will be in Rogers City on July 3rd at Tender Care Health Center from 10 am until 3:45 pm.

You can also give blood in Lewiston at Saint Francis Church on July 6th from 11:30 am until 5:15 pm.