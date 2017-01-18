Alpena’s Favorite Pastry, Paczki Sale is Back!

Alpena will be a little heavier this weekend because the All Saints Parish Annual Paczki Sale is happening.

The Polish pastry tradition started Saturday morning with workers frying up a variety of Paczki’s including date, raisin, jelly filled, sugared and frosted.

The popular pastry that has become a favorite in the United States is sold before Lent season.

Proceeds made from this weekend’s sale will benefit the activities for the All Saints Women’s Group and the All Saint’s School.

“We help with all sorts of things around the church. We sponsor blood drives, and help with linens in the church and lot’s of things,” Kilmaszewski said.

Cooking since 4 am workers at Saturday’s event says it’s important to pass Polish tradition down from generation to generations.

“We think it’s important to continue this tradition that has been passed on through so many generations so that the next generation will know about it and continue to pass it on,” Kowalski said.

If you missed out on Saturday’s sale, there will be another sale on Sunday, February 26th from 8 am until every pastry is sold out.