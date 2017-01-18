Alpena’s Best Kept Secret: Nick’s Southside Diner

When it comes to good food, Michigan restaurants are hard to beat. The Mitten State is famous for its tasty treats, from downstate gems like Slow’s Barbeque, to its Coney Dog paradise, which can be found in diners across the state. But what you might not know is that Alpena has a few things to offer as well.

Popular website OnlyInYourState.com is a way for Americans to check out the unique things about their state. And as it turns out, Michigan has some bragging rights. They put together a list of 11 little–known restaurants here in the Great Lakes State, and Alpena’s tiniest restaurant landed on the map.

If the image of a small, tin–roofed restaurant with “DINER” spelled out in bold red font comes to mind, you guessed right. Nick’s Southside Diner on US 23 in Alpena ranked among the less famous eateries in Michigan that passersby need to try. According to the website, Nick’s takes up little space, but makes up for it with upbeat staff and a menu that can’t be beat.