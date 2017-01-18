Alpena’s 911 Director Gurisko Resigns

Alpena County’s 911 Director has pleaded guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated and submitted his resignation.

57-year-old Mark Francis Gurisko was originally arrested and charged, with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open alcohol last April. State Police of Alpena were called to a restaurant on US–23 South on a report of an intoxicated individual.

An alleged Gurisko had driven to the restaurant with open alcohol in his vehicle. After failing sobriety tests, Gurisko was arrested and lodged in the Alpena County Jail. He was then released the following morning after posting bond.

Last week Gurisko pled guilty to the charge of operating while intoxicated. That is a 93-day misdemeanor that adds six points on his driver’s license, which is suspended for 30 days. Afterwards, his license would be restricted to and from work, or probation related activity for 150 days. Fines and court costs along with probation monitoring could exceed $1,200.00. In exchange for a plea deal, the open alcohol charge was dropped. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

Last Friday, in accordance with county policy, Gurisko submitted his two-week letter of resignation which will be effective on Friday, June 23rd.