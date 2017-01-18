Alpena Woman Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Teenager

An Alpena woman is heading to jail for sexually assaulting a teenager. 30-year-old Billie Joe Clayton was sentenced to a year in jail for assaulting a teenage boy. In April Clayton pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

As part of a settlement agreement, two additional counts of that charge were dismissed. Clayton sexually assaulted the boy between August and November of 2016, when he was between the ages of 13 and 15. The sex was not forced, however the age of consent in Michigan is 18.

In addition to serving time, Clayton must also register as a sex offender.