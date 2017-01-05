Alpena Twp. Woman Sentenced For Role In MDMA Drug Lab

Posted By: Aaron Parseghian January 5, 2017

The second of two suspects has been sentenced after being convicted on charges related to a drug bust at an Alpena Township home last September.

32–year–old Vanessa Lindle was sentenced to 6 months in jail on Tuesday, after admitting to her role in selling psilocybin mushrooms and heroin, out of her residence on Long Lake Park Road.

Lindle accepted a plea deal for her two felony counts of delivery manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams, and felony controlled substance delivery of a Schedule 1, 2, or 3 drug.

Christopher Hill, Lindle’s partner in the drug lab, was sentenced last month to 8 to 20 years in prison for his involvement.

The two were also sentenced to pay restitution costs, for the clean up of the hazardous materials from the home.

