Alpena Township Committee Split

When Township Supervisor Nathan Skibbe noticed a lack of basic policy infrastructure to deal with personal matters pertaining to the township, he suggested the creation of two distinctive committees.

Skibbe proposed the committee split at Monday evening’s Board of Trustees meeting. One committee would be tasked with handling basic policy and procedure, while the alternate committee would address personal matters. According to Skibbe, up until this point Alpena Township had no cut and dry guidelines to help them work through personal matters as a governmental unit.

With three trustees selected for each of the committees, Skibbe hopes the remaining four positions will be filled by a good mix of unbiased people to complement the board members. Skibbe also asked the committees to research the Michigan Township Association for guidance on their formation, and initials steps as separate committees. Updates on the committee’s formation will be released at next month’s Board of Trustees meeting.