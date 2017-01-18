Alpena Supports Breastfeeding Awareness Month

It has been recognized nationwide, and now it serves as a new proclamation here in Alpena; as mayor Matt Waligora has proclaimed the month of August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

Since the 1990s, breastfeeding has been declared a health priority in the United States by both the World Health Organization and United Nation’s Children Fund. Studies show that if women were to exclusively breastfeed their infants for the first 6 months of life, its estimated that we would see 19% fewer child deaths.

“Breast milk is the perfect design for infants its easily digested. Extremely rare to have any allergies or intolerance to breast milk and it’s the perfect nutrition for little ones,” said Bonnie Bartz, Certified Lactation Counselor.

Infants that aren’t breastfed are more likely to have food or formula intolerance with the leading cause of death being diarrhea.

Despite breastfeeding being a health priority, it still faces some opposition when it comes to breastfeeding in public.

“You know its not indecent exposure, women are feeding their children and their babies and they’re doing what they should be doing to promote and protect the health of their new born,” said Bartz.

In addition to August being proclaimed as Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the newly formed Sunrise Side Breastfeeding Coalition also plans to bring awareness and support.

“We want our community to be aware that it is normal and it is accepted and that women can breastfeed anytime anywhere,” said Bartz.

If you would like to join or learn more information about the coalition call the Women’s Health Unit at 989–356–7638 or visit their Facebook page at Sunrise Side Breastfeeding Coalition.