Alpena Shooting Suspect Arraigned in Court

An Alpena man was arraigned earlier this week as a result of a shooting incident stemming from last month.

23-Year-Old Joel David Bradley was arraigned in the 88th District Court on Monday after being arrested for the September 23rd shooting on 4th Avenue.

Bradley faces four charges: including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm at dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bradley apparently had a dispute with the victims causing him to stand outside of a home on 4th Avenue shooting multiple rounds at the victims inside of the home; no one was injured at the time of incident.

Bradley was found hiding inside of another home where he was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. The 23–year–old remains lodged at the Alpena County Jail on a one million dollar cash bond, and faces any number of years up to life.