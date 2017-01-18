Alpena Senior Citizens Center Pays Tribute to Pickin for People Band

To say thank you, the Alpena Senior Citizens Center will be hosting a ‘Pickin for People’ tribute this week. Playing for over 8 years once a month at the center, the seniors would love to give back to Jack Williams and his band.

Williams said being honored Friday would be truly touching for him along with the rest of the crew. Williams also said the tribute caught him by surprise.

“It feels great and the band is very appreciative of the center doing this out of the goodness of their heart. We love coming here because people enjoy the music that we do. We play 40s, 50s, 60s, and so on. When you’re appreciated it makes it enjoyable. So we got a lot of out of it as well as the people,” Williams said.

When it comes to memories of playing at the center, Williams said that one of his favorites moments was performing from his 2ND CD, ‘Road Kill Jack.’ Williams also encourages anyone who thinks that they have talent to perform for the seniors at the Alpena Senior Citizens Center.

“I just encourage anyone who has any gifts or talents…they don’t have to be perfect but maybe the center can use you in helping them. That would be my final thing is to say, look and see if you can help out,” Williams added.

And with that being said Mr. Williams ended with some tunes.