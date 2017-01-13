Alpena Senior Citizens Center Hosting ‘Beat the Winter Blues’ Corn Hole Tournament to Benefit the Center

The Senior Citizens Center is up to something different, the center will be hosting their first annual ‘Beat the Winter Blues’ Corn Hole Tournament to benefit the Senior Citizens Center.

“On February 11th we’re holding a fundraiser to benefit the Alpena Senior Citizens Center. It’s going to be an inside corn hole tournament, so ‘Beat the Winter Blues’ Corn Hole Tournament.

So ‘Beat the Winter Blues corn hole otherwise known as beanbag toss, it’s got a bunch of different names. But what it is, is a summer lawn party and what we’re doing is bringing in doors, and bringing it to the Alpena Aplex. We’re looking for 50 teams and we’re asking teams to call the senior citizens center and register,” Niedzwiecki said.

The corn hole tournament is designed to have teams of two compete. Money raised at the tournament will help the center bring more activities for seniors who attend the center weekly.

“So the money raised at this corn hole tournament will help benefit the programs that we do here at the Senior Citizens Center to help the seniors. Some may go towards ‘meals on wheels’ program. Also we have several classes and programs, our card parties, we have our quilters on Tuesdays; we have bingo on Wednesdays for the seniors. So this is just to keep the programs up and running,” she added.

WBKB News previously reported a new program has started for seniors who attend the center.

Tai Chi, the free class is offered every Thursday at 9:15 am and Friday at noon.

Classes like Tai Chi help seniors remain positive while keeping a healthy workout balance.

For more information about the ‘Beat the Winter Blues’ Corn Hole Tournament contact Tracy Niedzwiecki at 989–356–3585.

Remember you don’t have to be a senior to play; families and friends are encouraged to participate.