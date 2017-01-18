Alpena Senior Citizens Center Holding Luxury Event to Raise Funds for Food Bank

The food bank is crucial in helping bridge the gap between what it cost to provide a meal, and what the Alpena Senior Citizens Center receives from funding and client donations.

That’s why the center is asking for the community’s help with the annual luxury event fundraiser.

“Our goal for the center is to raise $10,000 because we would get the 10% match. For every dollar that is raised the food bank offers $14 in food product. This is a huge event for us, and a huge fundraiser for us. So $10,000 is our goal this year,” Executive Director, Annie Hepburn said.

The Alpena Senior Citizens Center delivers on average 6,000 meals a month to seniors in the county, and over 96,000 a year.

But with that, the center is so much more.

“We have in home services that we provide in homes. We have daily activities such as Tai Chi, exercise programs, Bingo on Wednesdays, we have also some card playing that goes on weekly as well as painting classes. We also have quilters that are here every week. So everyday is a new day and it’s just busy and active at the center. I encourage anybody to stop by and find out what we’re about,” she said.

Meals on Wheels helps seniors remain healthy providing nutritious meals throughout the week.

“The meals on wheels program that is provide every week is very helpful to keep seniors nutritionally in tact. As we get older we have different illnesses, chronic illnesses. Some seniors may be single, and some may not have the urge to prepare a meal for themselves, so sometimes people don’t eat. We have more issues that can result from that, decline in health or even death. So it’s important to get the nutritional balanced meal that we provide at the center,” she added.

If you would like to help the center with their goal the deadline is April 27th.