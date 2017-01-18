Alpena Senior Citizens Center Accepting Medicare Part D Open Enrollment Plans

It’s that time of year again, where seniors flock to the Alpena Senior Citizens Center for open enrollment.

MMAP Counselor, Kitty Glomski says she’s ready to roll to help seniors look at their 2018 plans for the Medicare Part D Drug Plan.

Glomski says seniors should be advised that their plans always change. Glomski adds that she has volunteers on hand to help and seeing a number of seniors is no issue. Open enrollment ends December 7th, to make an appointment call the center at 989–356–3585 extension 20.