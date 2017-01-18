Alpena Senior Center Hosting Multiple Events for Spring Including a 50’s Dance of ‘Sock Hop’

Spring is almost here and there are a lot of fun events coming to the Alpena Senior Citizens Center. One major upcoming event is the 1st Annual Sock Hop Dance on March 18th taking seniors back to their younger days with 50’s music and more.

“We’re going to have a menu off patty melts on sourdough or rye bread. We’ll have french fries, mini milkshakes. We’re going to have several contests including a hula–hoop contest, a twisting contest, and a best costume contest,” Program Manager, B.J. Sander said.

The Sock Hop is a way for seniors to get out and dance and also mix and mingle with friends.

“What better way to get out for a senior then to go out dancing. All seniors love to dance, they don’t get an opportunity to dance, so we’re giving them the opportunity on the 18th,” she added.

Not only is the Sock Hop a major event coming up, but the Senior Center is also sponsoring events including the memory tree, and a grief support group called ‘Piecing Memories Together’ that will be making bears or pillows to remember loved ones.

“What we started here is a memory tree, and as a result of the memory tree we’ve progressed out to include the three hospice organizations in Alpena. This is going to be a yearlong event. What happens with our memory tree is people purchase a heart and we put on the heart what they want on the heart and that goes on our memory tree. At the end of the year these trees are going to be featured at the Besser Museum and we’re going to present them to the public,” Sander revealed.

The ‘Piecing Memories Together’ class is currently being held on Tuesdays at 1 pm.

“Hospice of the Sunrise Shores right now is doing a ‘Piecing Memories Together’ that is a 5–week class. It’s free, and you can come in and go through a grieving process including bringing in clothing from your loved one that passed, and we’ll making teddy bears with that or pillows. They can even make an ornament to put on the tree,” she said.

If you would like to participate in that 5–week project contact the center at 989–356–3585.