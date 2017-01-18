Alpena Senior Center Continues to Raise Funds for the Food Bank in Their Luxury Event

Continuing on with fundraising, the Alpena Senior Citizens Center will be holding the Luxury Event on Thursday, April 27th to say thank you to the people raising funds for the senior citizens food bank.

The food bank is crucial in helping bridge the gap between what it cost to provide a meal, and what the Alpena Senior Citizens Center receives from funding and client donations.

“The Luxury Event basically for every dollar that we raise through March and April, the food bank will give us a 10% match. So if we raise a $1,000 we will get a 10% match for that, which allows us to provide more meals to the seniors in Alpena County,” Executive Director, Annie Hepburn.

The Meals on Wheels program, and lunches provided at the center are convenient and can be a stress relief for caregivers or family members taking care of a loved one. It can also serve as a wellness check to make sure a senior living at home is doing OK.

“We make sure they’re getting everything that they need on a daily basis, and this way all they have to do is warm their meals up. That takes the stress off of caregivers as well family or children who live out of town who are wondering if mom’s eating or how they’re getting to the grocery stores. With the Meals on Wheels being delivered to their door, that takes the stress away. When we deliver meals we’re offering a wellness check so that might be the only person they see that day or that week. So if we walked in and someone’s not doing well, we would encourage him or her to go to the doctor or call 911. We make sure they get the help they need,” Hepburn added.

The fundraiser will continue on until the Luxury Event to say thank you to the community for their donations on Thursday, April 27th, the center will host the Luxury Event featuring food, music, massages and other stress reliving activities.

The event will be held in the conference room at Hospice of Michigan, Harbor Side Mall located at 145 South State Street in Alpena from 4 to 7 pm.

The goal for the fundraiser is to raise $10,000. If you would like to donate to the food bank to participate in the Luxury Event contact the Alpena Senior Citizens Center at 989–356–3585.