Alpena Resident Returns Home From Helping in Hurricane Harvey Relief

A Alpena Salvation Army volunteer has finally made her way back home after serving time helping out victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Mobile Canteen Coordinator, Joyce Demski spent at least two weeks in the heart of Houston and said she still gets goose bumps when recapping her trip.

“You’re so small in compared to the disaster that happened. You don’t think that the little bit that you do can make such a difference when you see the looks on people’s faces, and you see how glad they are to see you, and how grateful they are, it’s another goose bump moment, where you think ‘yeah I really can make a difference just by being here,” Demski said.

Despite being injured during her time of service, Demski said nothing compares to being able to give back and represent Alpena.

“So this is my souvenir from Houston, Texas,” showing off her hand.

Recovering from a hurricane and returning to homes to face more stresses of damage, Demski claims that residents of Houston were truly thankful just to have a bite to eat.

“Anybody that needed these could just grab a bag along with a hot meal for however many people they were serving in their household. We told them, take however many that you need, we have them to give to you, this is for you so you don’t have to worry about something being refrigerated or heated up,’ she revealed.

With the Salvation Army’s support over 600 meals a day in 36 canteens were able to be on site. Demski didn’t only have an injury to bring back home; she also had cards that will last her forever.

“It says with ‘love and thanks, thank you for giving us the strength with your delicious food. We are so grateful for you,” showing off her cards.

And if you ask Demski, she said she would do it all over again to continue to do what’s in her heart, and that’s serve and help people.

“I’d definitely would go again,” she finished.