Alpena Public Schools Make Changes to the School Calendar

Alpena Public Schools have a few upcoming changes on the school calendar for the holidays. November 22nd the day before Thanksgiving will be a half-day. Students will report to school and be dismissed before 1 pm.

There will be no school November 23rd or November 24th. November 30th and December 1st will be full days for students instead of the incorrect reading that indicates half days.

Thinking ahead to Christmas, winter break will be December 25th through January 2nd classes will resume on January 3rd.