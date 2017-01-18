Alpena Public Schools Gearing Up For Kindergarten Registration in April

Alpena Public Schools is beginning kindergarten enrollment for the 2017–2018 school year and children turning 5 years old on or before September 1st are eligible.

This is a chance for parents to reserve a spot for their child in a kindergarten class.

All elementary schools will be holding an open house style enrollment from 5 to 6:30 p.m starting in April.

Ella white principal Melissa LaCombe said the event helps parents learn about school and helps teachers plan ahead.

“The most important thing I think for registration is for the families to get in the building and kind of see where the kindergarten room is, and meet some of the school staff. For us in the school it’s really important to be able to plan for how many children are coming and so by registering in April it gives us some planning time to make the best decisions we can for staffing,” LaCombe said.

Parents need to bring their child’s legal birth certificate, proof of residency and vaccination records.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Hinks

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Sanborn

Monday, April 24, 2017 at Wilson

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Lincoln

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Besser

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Ella White

If you have any questions, or can’t attend registration night please call Angie at APS – 989-358-5025.