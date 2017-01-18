Alpena Police Department Discovers Another Meth Lab

The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, along with members of the 7th District METH Response Team and the Alpena Fire Department have cracked down on yet other meth case in the city of Alpena.

According to the Alpena Police Department Chief, Joel Jett, police received a tip on Saturday August, 5th that a possible meth lab was being produced inside of a home located at the 100th block of N. 8th Street.

After an investigation was launched along with a search warrant, several items used to create meth were detained. According to Jett, the investigation is still ongoing and a report is pending and has been submitted to the Alpena County prosecutor’s office for review.