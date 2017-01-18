Alpena Native, Jeffrey Stanifer On His Way To The 59th Annual Grammys

Some people dream of attending the Grammy Awards, and last night Jeffery Stanifer got his wish come true. The Aplex was full with over 100 people in attendance to watch more than 21 contestants try to sing their way to the Grammys.

Singing his way to LA, Stanifer almost didn’t make it to last night’s event, but with a little encouragement from his fiancée, Noelle Frysinger, the couple are now on their way to the biggest night in music.

Stanifer said he’s overwhelmed with excitement.

“The whole day I was sick, and under the weather, you can still hear I’m kind of fighting this. After enough Dayquil and Alka-Seltzer, and she said ‘hey let’s just go’ so here we are now, going to the Grammys,” Stanifer said.

Stanifer said music has always been a huge part of his life. He says his family inspired him to bring out his true musical talents.

“Music has been a big part of my life. Even from when I was little. I’d like to say I had the only family who had a ‘happy birthday’ song done in a four–part harmony. So (music) has been very influential from my grandmother, to my grandfather always singing always in the choir in the church, so it’s a big part of my life,” Stanifer added.

Stanifer revealed that he’s never been on a plane. The 28-year-old Alpena native said he plans to visit the Pacific Ocean, and hopes to run into his favorite band, Metallica.

The 59th Grammy Awards airs on CBS February 12th at 8 pm.