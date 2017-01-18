Alpena Man Sentenced In Stalking Case

A 27-year-old Alpena man has been sentenced for stalking.



Daniel Arnold Hale was sentenced earlier this week to one year in jail for stalking two women and a young girl.



This past November Hale pled guilty to separate counts of aggravated stalking and stalking a minor.



He admitted to placing harassing phone calls to the victims without their consent between February and March of 2016.



Part of Hale’s probation is to stay at least 500 feet from the victims and their places of employment.



According to True North, Hale’s attorney asked that his client be allowed to continue to shop at Save-A-Lot once released, however Judge Michael Mack told him no, and that he could, “find somewhere else to shop.”



Hale is currently in the Alcona County Jail.