Alpena Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Granddaughter

An Alpena man accused of sexually assaulting his granddaughter earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

The investigation began in December of 2016, after a child disclosed the sexual assaults to Alpena police officers.

53-year-old Douglas Alvin Becker admitted in court that he did sexually assault the victim, who was under the age of 13 at that time.

Earlier this week on Monday, Becker pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, of a family member, or member of the same household.

As part of a settlement agreement he will receive 12.5 to 20 years in prison. The offense was originally a life sentence.

Becker will be sentenced later this year in September.