Alpena Library Hosting a Full Week of Summer Workshops

The Alpena County Library is gearing up for the return of the University of Michigan’s free workshops.

This year’s program will include four unique workshops for educators, librarians, scout troop leaders, boys and girls club mentors and for any organization that like to host educational programs.

With technology on the rise, Library Development Coordinator, Jessica Luther said the workshops are a great way for the community to learn more about social media, do it yourself projects and how to use new technologies to your advantage.

“Different styles of learning keep changing. We’re constantly adapting and evolving and I think staying on the cutting edge of educational trends and also what works with kids and teens and even adults is really beneficial to educators in the area. The whole world is changing globally and how things are done. Everything is a lot more technology based, so it’s important that we up here in Alpena stay up on top of all those things as well,” Luther said.

‘Learning Through Doing’ workshops will be held July 18th through July 20th. The four workshops include: Introduction to the Maker Movement, Introduction to Fashion Hacking, Creating Design Challenges, and Selling Handmade Goods Online.

One plus to the workshops is that educators can earn credits for free. If you’re interested in attending you must pre register at the Alpena County Library.