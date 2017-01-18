Alpena Library Gears Up For Used Book Sale

If you love reading and finding unique items, the Alpena County Library gears up for its 27th Annual Used Book Sale next week. The library is currently accepting donations until August 11th during regular business hours.

Books, audio books, CD’s, DVD’s, puzzles and games are the items that will be accepted. The library will not accept encyclopedias, magazines, records, textbooks, computer manuals, cassettes, VHS tapes or bibles.

The book sale will be held August 17th through the 19th. The sale hours is scheduled for Thursday noon until 2 pm for members, and then 2 pm until 8 pm for the general public.

The sale will continue on Friday from 9:30 am until 6 pm and end on Saturday from 9:30 am until 3 pm. For more information please call 989–356–6188.