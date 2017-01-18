Alpena High School Wants 12th Graders and Parents to Attend FAFSA Completion Night Tuesday, Jan. 24th

12th Grade families are welcome to attend a FAFSA application night.

Tuesday night members from Alpena Public Schools, ACC, and the Alpena Career and College Access Network will be on site at Alpena High School to assets students and their parents who need help in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The meeting will be located in the D House computer lab from 6 pm until 8 pm.

If you plan on attending, parents and students are asked to bring their federal 1040 tax forms, W2 statements, disability income statements, and child support paid and received information.

Students are encouraged to register online in advance at https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm

Families can get a head start on the information and application by logging onto www.fafsa.gov.

If you have any questions, call AHS counseling office at 989-358-5217.