Alpena High School Prom Tomorrow

Many Alpena High school seniors will attend one of their final dances in high school. What better way to go out , than in style?

It’s a big night that almost every high school student looks forward to- prom.

The theme this year? Great Gatsby! However a spectacular event like this– doesn’t just happen over night…It takes a lot of hard work and a great team behind the scenes.

“I was in charge of building the dance floor which is kind of like a huge project. So I’m hoping that they appreciate how it looks and that it doesn’t fall,” says Katie Nicholson, student.

Since January the students have been putting in hard work for their big event. Leadership teacher Kristen Spain says that she believes all of the hard work will pay off.

“I’m excited to see all of the students appreciate all of our hard work and enjoy the night and have fun,” says Barrett Beaulieu, student.