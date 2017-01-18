Alpena High School Inducts Three More ‘Hall of Fame’ Members

Alpena High School inducted three former wildcats into their ‘Hall of Fame.’

It was a day jammed packed with activities and the Alpena Hall of Fame was just one of many as Alpena High School celebrates their annual homecoming.

Three more alumni will see their plagues placed on the Hall of Fame brick wall.

“Well I certainly didn’t deserve it and it’s really nice to be recognized, and I’m glad to have my family here to back me up,” Gary Austin Lutes, class of 1956 said.

Encouraging students to follow their dreams, inductee Bill Gappy gave these words of advice.

“It’s going to be important in life that you know how to communicate. It will help you develop as a person, and it will help you become successful in whatever your endeavor is,” Gappy said.

Pulling from her own obstacle having a child in high school, Sweet–Cushman said never let anything stop your achievements.

“One choice that you make maybe doesn’t send you in the right direction, you’re going to have lot’s of forks in the road. If you make the right choices when you get to those points you can get right back on track,” Jennie Sweet-Cushman, class of 1994 said.

Congrats inductees, and happy homecoming.