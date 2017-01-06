Alpena High School Athletes Head To The Kitchen

The Alpena High School girls’ basketball team obviously puts in plenty of work on the court.

But, as all real athletes know, the work put in off the court matters just as much.

Mid-Michigan Medical Center and Alpena High School have partnered for the Alpena Wildcat Training Table.

A program designed to teach student athletes the basic cooking skills needed to prepare nutritious foods at home.

The Cats in the Kitchen program was piloted with the girls’ basketball team, and was such a success that the Alpena wrestling team took part in the program earlier today at Art in the Loft.

The athletes learned basic cooking skills such as whisking, chopping, and roasting while they prepared three separate meals.

During the fall sports season, the dietary staff at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Alpena provided over 1,000 meals to more than 100 student–athletes and coaches for the volleyball, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer and football teams.