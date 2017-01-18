Alpena First Assembly of God Host 8th Annual Wild Game Dinner Benefiting Local Charities

Alpena First Assembly of God hosted their 8th Annual Wild Game Charitable Dinner to benefit local charities.

The dinner was held both on Friday and Saturday night. Friday night was men’s night. Pastor Kerry Clark said the dinner wasn’t just about donating, but finding a way to reach out to men in the community.

“We were trying to figure out a way to reach men in the community, because we fill like if we reach men, we will reach families. And so we were talking about how we could make a real difference in the community and so in that conversation it was mentioned to do a wild game dinner. And so we started it and we’ve had great success with it,” he said.

Charities that benefited from this weekend’s wild game dinner include: “Options Pregnancy Center,” “Child and Family Services of Northeast Michigan,” “Fall Harvest,” “Christmas Program,” “Camp Scholarships,” and more.