Alpena Firefighters Gear up for MDA ‘Fill the Boot’ Fundraiser

Residents of Alpena and surrounding areas can donate for a great cause. The Alpena City Fire Department is gearing up for their annual MDA ‘Fill the Boot’ Fundraiser.

This Wednesday, August 30th firefighters will be filling their fire boots to help raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

According to the association, Muscular Dystrophy is a group of diseases that causes weaknesses and loss of muscle mass. There are many different forms of the disease. Symptoms usually start with childhood, mostly in males; other types don’t surface until adulthood.

Some people who have the disease will lose the ability to walk, some may have trouble breathing or swallowing.

If you would like to donate to help find a cure, you can ‘Fill the Boot’ from 11 am until 2 pm at the intersection of 9th and Chisholm Street.