Alpena Fire Department’s Life Saving Devices Recalled

Six heart monitor-defibrillators, owned by the Alpena Fire Department, have been recalled by the manufacture Phillips. On Tuesday, Alpena County Commissioners approved the purchase of four different defibrillators supported by the ambulance fund, part of the millage. The cost of these four devices will range right around $100,000. The devices were having battery connection issues that could prevent charging and administering shock therapy to revive a person. The device may also unexpectedly stop pacing a slow heart rate. The Alpena Fire Department will be receiving the new devices within the next few weeks. Funds are being brought together to try and buy two more of these important machines. The recall affects thousands of EMS agencies and fire departments throughout the world.