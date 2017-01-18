Alpena County Jail To Undergo Costly Changes For Removal of Asbestos

Within the next couple of weeks, the Alpena County Jail will be undergoing some costly changes for the removal of asbestos. The issue was discussed at last week’s Alpena County Commissioner’s meeting. These life threatening mineral fibers were found in some flooring that’s being replaced, and in the walls of a tunnel that runs under the jail.

It was discovered while workers were beginning to install cabling for new security cameras. The cost for removal will be approximately $17,000.

County officials say the installation for the new security cameras will be put on hold, and some of the inmates will be moved around to accommodate the work.