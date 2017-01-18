Alpena County Fair Hosts First Ever Handi-Capable Day

The Alpena County Fair went on with a special twist, celebrating its first ever Handi-Capable Day.

The Fair has been around for 142 years, but this was the very first year they did something special for the handicapped community.

Today from 10am-12pm, the fair was open exclusively for handicapped guests. This gave them the opportunity to avoid some of the chaos that they would encounter on a normal day.

Overall it was an experience that guests won’t forget. The Alpena County Horseman’s Club and Fair Board made handi-Capable Day possible. They’re hoping to bring the event back to Alpena next year.