Alpena Community College Purchases College Park Apartments

College Park Apartments has a new owner. Alpena Community College recently purchased the student living apartments. Previously owned by Ken Werth, the college purchased the student housing for $680,000 dollars.

The furnished housing features 16 four–bedroom, two full baths and is located right next to the college campus. Werth, the former owner said it was easy to let go of the property and pass the torch on to the college.

“I’m excited and I think the college feels the same way. They look forward to having this property to help with occupancy because students are always looking for housing in the community. It will be able to help with that demand,” Werth said.

College President, Don MacMaster said that the apartments would be easier to assist students with seasonal and non–seasonal housing.

“We will be seeking opportunities in the summer, which has been hard to come by in the past. We may have some opportunities there, but nothing in hand yet. Our primary purpose of acquiring the housing is to have control of our business and that’s where our students, especially those that don’t live in Alpena where they usually don’t have anywhere to live. We’re excited about it,” MacMaster said.

The student housing helps attract future acc students that are from out of town and will give the campus an easy way to help make sure they get the housing they need.