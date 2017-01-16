Alpena Community College Gears up for MLK Day With a Series of Events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and to celebrate the American federal holiday, Alpena Community College will be hosting a series of events.

The film, ‘Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise’ will be shown at 3 pm.

Interested viewers can watch the film in room122 of the Besser Tech Building.

A discussion will follow. Another discussion will take place from 6:30 to 7:15 pm in the same location.

There will also be a chili supper to benefit the Wash Your Coat Project at ACC Lumber Jack Shack from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

And at 7:30 p.m. a discussion on ‘Creating a Beloved Community and Understanding White Privilege’ will be held in room 106 of the Center Building.