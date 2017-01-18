Alpena City Council Gives Approval For Two-Way Traffic Study

The change from one–way to two–way traffic on N 2nd Ave. in downtown Alpena, has new legs, following a decision made by Alpena City Council.

On Monday night, the council gave its approval to hire OHM advisors to conduct a traffic study downtown. OHM consultants will work to find out if reconfiguring more streets downtown into two–way traffic streets is plausible.

The consultation will cost $16,640.00 to conduct, but the Alpena Downtown Development Authority will cover half of the cost. Last year the council approved turning 2nd Avenue from Chisholm St. to the 2nd Avenue Bridge into a two-way, as well as Carter St. from River St. to 2nd Avenue.

At this time the council also voted to work with the Michigan Department of Transportation to find out if doing the same with 2nd Ave. to Washington Ave., as well as Third Ave. from Chisholm St. down to Washington Ave. is possible.

City Engineer Rich Sullenger said the study will reveal how much work needs to be done in order to complete the project, as well as provide a cost estimate.