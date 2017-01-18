Alpena, Cheboygan, and Other Counties Focus on Distracted Driving for Month of April

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department will be doing something special for the month of April.

Dale Clarmont’s department will be focusing on distracted driving patrols. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the department along with other law enforcement agencies in the state of Michigan in collaboration with the Office of Highway Safety Planning will be looking for drivers who text while driving, and try to take a positive correction action.

Undersheriff, Tim Cook said the goal is to prevent car crashes in the state.

“For the most part we would like the campaign for the area to know that we are out there, and it’s more for awareness, then actually writing out tickets so that they recognize it and they just don’t do it. People just need to concentrate on driving and what’s going on in the vehicle when getting phone calls. Even though adults can use their cell phones while driving it’s still best to turn them off because there’s nothing on that phone that’s more important than keeping your eyes on the road, and your attention on the road,” Cook said.

Cooks adds that young drivers are mostly likely to get into an accident.

“Well unfortunately the younger adults that are getting their drivers license all think they’re invisible. When you got 50 to 60 percent of them who are addicted to their cell phones, we really need the corporation of the parents to sit down and explain to them the dangers of using that cell phone while driving. Being young and inexperienced at driving, plus adding distractions doesn’t always turn out good sometimes,” he continued.

The average respond time while texting can take up to 5 seconds, which is enough time to drive the length of a football field. You can take a positive action by turning off your phone while driving.