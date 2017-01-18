Alpena Celebrates National Relaxation Day in Duck Park

The weekend is known as a time to chill out and relax. Many were doing just that in Duck Park for Alpena’s 3rd Annual Relaxation Day.

Life gets busy and sometimes we forget to stop and relax. Today Better Living Massage Center offered a fun and friendly reminder right here in Duck Park. The big event coincides with National Relaxation Day.

Yoga, coloring, massages, and even painting were some of the many stations on site. Speaking of kids, they also enjoyed the free event. Although fun, what Better Living Massage Center is hoping that guests took away from the event, is the importance of self-care.

If you missed out on today’s event, there are simple steps that you can take right at home to relax. These include taking slow deep breaths, listening to soothing music, and practicing mindful meditation or yoga.