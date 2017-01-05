Alpena Car Crash Sends One Person to the Hospital

This afternoon, a person was hospitalized after a two– car crash in Alpena.

At approximately 12 pm, m the Alpena County Sheriff’s Department, Alpena City EMS and the Alpena Township Fire and Rescue Team were dispatched to 1750 West Naylor Road for a two –car accident.

According to the Alpena County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was caused by a broad side collision, when one vehicle failed to yield to on coming traffic.

One person was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center with non–life threatening injuries.

With slippery weather conditions…

Both cars were unable to stop in time before the crash.

WBKB News wants to remind everyone to please drive safe and slow in these icy wintry conditions.