Alpena Book Festival Keeps Michigan Authors and Literacy Alive

If you love reading and goodies, the 3rd Annual Alpena Book Festival is coming up this Saturday, September 23rd. There will be over 10 panel discussions, and 23 writers making their way to Alpena Public Library.

Thanks to the libraries collaboration with Olivet Books and Blue Phoenix Books, the festival will feature poets, graphic novelists, and 13 new authors from all over the state of Michigan.

“We’re one of the few Michigan book festivals that only invites Michigan only authors to attend and participate. It also is a key event in promoting literacy. All of the festival proceeds benefit the read adult literacy program here at the library, which is a life–changing program that’s really behind what we do which is helping people through education,” Jessica Luther said.

The book festival is free but will be offering some nice items to collect and take home.

Attendees will also have a chance to enter to win a free tuition to the Lost Lake Writers Retreat.

“Tote bags are full of all sorts of stuff including advanced reader copy books that are donated by publishers and these are books that have not been published yet so they’re not available on the market so it’s kind of a cool sneak peek. We also have some mainstream books, but there’s something from everybody,” Luther said.

So if you don’t have anything to do make your way to the Alpena Public Library. The Alpena Book Festival will be held once again this Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am until 5 pm.