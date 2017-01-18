Alpena Auxiliary Donates to the Mid Michigan Medical Center Alpena

Mid Michigan Medical Center Alpena received a gift of $75,000 towards the renovation of the emergency department. Thanks to the Alpena Auxiliary, patients, doctors, staff and families will now see an updated emergency department.

Mid Michigan Medical Center Alpena completed the new renovations last February.

At an annual meeting last month, members presented a check for $75,000 to George Smart, Vice President of Finance, Mid Michigan Medical Center Alpena.

The check was an installment toward their total pledge of $350,000 to help finance the renovation project of the medical center’s emergency department.

New Volunteer Manager, Amanda Timm said the renovations to the department included new flooring, new technology, and a new and improved waiting room.

“The department was actually completely renovated, so there’s new features that the community would see if they were to be treated in the emergency department. Some of those things include new flooring, a couple of new critical areas where they can treat patients. The auxiliary funds specifically went towards renovating the waiting room in the emergency department and also the team center where the nurses where they evaluate patients charts and the care of patients,” Timm said.

Alpena Auxiliary is a volunteer organization based in the medical center, and is made up of hundreds of volunteers, like Joan Burt who has been volunteering at the hospital for over 27 years.

“I really love helping people. If somebody asks for directions or anything, I can help. I just enjoy being here,” Burt said.

Like Burt, more volunteers are needed to help influence more future services to the care of patients.

“We’re always looking for volunteers. The more volunteers we have the more fundraisers we can have, and have services provided in the hospital for the community. Our volunteers are throughout the hospital area. They act as liaisons between staff in the hospital and patients and visitors. They help direct traffic. They conduct fundraisers in the hospital, the gift shop, and the courtesy van in the parking lot. They are influential in all areas of the hospital. The more volunteers we have, the more we can continue throughout the program,” Timm said.

For WBKB News in Alpena, I’m Star Connor.