Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce Gears up for Military Appreciation Night

The Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce military support committee will be hosting their first special Military Appreciation Night at the Alpena Flyer’s hockey game at Northern Lights Arena.

Saturday, January 14th the Alpena Flyers will be taking on the Tri City Ice Hawks.

A retired Alpena Police Department k9, Max will be the special guest as the ceremonial puck drops at 7 p.m.

Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce President, Jackie Krawczak said the event is to help maintain the military base in the area and to support the local active and retired military.

“From the chambers perspective we are very interested in keeping the base here, the CRTC open and active and so we do what we can to show our support for them. We also have a support and a special place for our military men and women that serve us. So those two things combined is why we host events like this,” Krawczak said.

Admission is free for active and military retires and their families.

Prizes will be given throughout the night for active and retired military as well.

Others can wear camo or patriotic colors and receive half off their ticket at the door.