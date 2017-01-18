Allor Visits Alpena and Discusses Upcoming changes to ACC, Starlite Beach, and More

Representative Sue Allor made a stop in Alpena, joining the Rotary Club at a meeting to speak on issues in the area. She first started by thanking the Rotary Club for their exceptional hospitality.

“I appreciate the Alpena Rotarians, President Bob Lange, for inviting me back to speak with you all a bit. The group has definitely made me feel welcomed and you definitely know how to make one feel comfortable,” said Allor.

She then announced the completion of the budget process, with this year’s budget being $56.5 billion dollars. The budget consisted of a grant to Alpena Community College for the renovation of Van Lare Hall and doubling the size of the nursing program.

“This expansion could not come at a better time, as recent projections indicate a nursing shortage by 2021,” said Allor.

Grant funding was also approved through the Michigan Natural Resource Trust fund for improvements to the Long Rapids Township Park, as well as the Starlite Beach Splash Pad.

“The Long Rapids Project is focused on the development of an ADA accessible 7.5 acre park,” said Allor.

Features will include an accessible kayak and canoe launch as well as a fishing and wildlife-viewing platform.

“Lake Huron Starlite Beach Pad and beach improvement will include a new splash park, access pathways, sun shelters and a new picnic table,” said Allor.

Many of these grants would not have been made possible without the significant contribution of matching funds from Alpena’s Rotary Club.

“the Rotarian model of service above self is exemplified in the efforts of this group of people who strive to reach a goal and be a benefit to the community as a whole,” said Allor.

Allor also discussed mental health, a low unemployment rate, as well as her two legislations regarding the right to carry and female genital mutilation.