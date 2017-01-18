Allor Supports Education Budget

State Rep. Sue Allor voted to increase funding that will work to help all Michigan students get the best education possible.

The proposed education budget, at $14.3 billion dollars, will see the highest funding in state history for k–12 educations. It will give a hundred dollars more funding per student, for each and every student in the state of Michigan, which comes to a total of 143 million more dollars going towards Michigan classrooms.

Allor says, she knows firsthand how this budget will help students throughout northeast Michigan, and adds that our state’s continued recovery and success is dependent on the education of our students, who will shape the future of Michigan in just a matter of years.

The budget will increase funding for career and technical education programs, prioritize early childhood literacy, and provide at–risk students with added instruction time, and financial assistance for basic needs like meals at school. The budget will now make its way to the house appropriations committee for consideration.